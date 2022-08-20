Cooler Temperatures Carry us into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures cool to the low 80s on Monday, heavier rain and storm chances linger through Tuesday before the sunshine takes the reins mid-week



SUNDAY: The approaching cold front will make it’s way across the Twin States bringing cooler, drier air behind it. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers likely in the afternoon. A few t-storms are not out of the question. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s with an overnight low in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Clouds stick around along with the chance of showers and the odd storm. Our high temperatures will peak in the low 80s, quite the treat for August! Lows will be pleasant as well with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: One final day of increased rain chances. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the mid 80s with overnight lows still very comfortable ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: We’ll gradually begin to warm in temperature after Tuesday with temperatures returning to the low 90s by the weekend. Rain and storm chances slim and remain in the forecast primarily in the afternoon. Low temperatures stay in the low 70s.