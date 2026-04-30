Cooler Temps Starting Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures have been in the mid to upper 70s recently, but Friday and Saturday afternoon highs are only getting into the upper 60s.

TODAY – Today will still be warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Light rain kicked off this morning, but should dry up for the rest of this Thursday.

TOMORROW – Friday will be the coolest day this week. Afternoon highs only climbing to the upper 60s thanks to cloudy conditions. Later that evening, more rain will come in and heavy showers overnight.

NEXT WEEK – Sunday and Monday will kick off next week dry. Cool temps will linger Sunday before rebounding into the upper 70s Monday and 80s coming back by Tuesday.