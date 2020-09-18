Cooler weather continues, rain chances zero for now

A cold front has brought a nice taste of fall into the area with highs staying in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Clouds will continue off-and-on this week, but rain chances remain near zero at least until next Thursday.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Weather for football tonight looks great. We’ll continue to see some clouds passing through as temperatures fall into the 60s by the 4th quarter. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s with breezy northerly winds continuing to gust to near 20 mph.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: This weekend is going to be ALMOST perfect, but some cloud cover on Saturday means we won’t see perfect blue skies. Still, rain chances are basically zero and temperatures will remain very comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. We may see a bit more sun on Sunday, but a few clouds will continue to pass by.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Our weather pattern will remain the same for the first half of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds (likely more clouds than sun at times) with cooler temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Rain chances remain at 0%. Perfect weather for the first day of fall which will be on Tuesday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We’ll have to watch the second half of the week as some indications are that Tropical Storm Beta could bring us some showers. As for now, we’re not sold on it, so we’ll keep rain chances low. Just be aware that we may have to increase those rain chances a bit as the forecast becomes more clear. Either way, clouds look to continue with highs staying near 80 and morning lows near 60.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram