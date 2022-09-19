Cooling in sight? Late week cold front takes aim
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A climb into the upper 90s by Wednesday is met by a steep drop into the mid 80s Friday.
MONDAY: Highs hover around 90s to accompany our continued regime of sunshine. Lows hit the upper 60s overnight.
TUESDAY: Afternoon temperatures will make a sharp increase into the mid 90s Tuesday as our warming trend continues. Lows bottom out around 70 overnight.
NEXT WEEK: We warm into the upper 90s Wednesday but not before some cooling shows up. The arrival of a frontal system in the morning hours Thursday brings opportunity to knock highs down into the upper 80s in the days ahead. Lows likewise will take a hit into the upper 50s. Rain chances return next Sunday with the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms.