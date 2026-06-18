Cooperation between multiple agencies led to the recovery of an 80-year-old man in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the type of case that doesn’t always have a happy ending.

And just this week, WCBI has reported on three missing persons reports.

But cooperation between multiple agencies led to the recovery of an 80-year-old man in Oktibbeha County.

According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Tukery Creek Road area on Wednesday afternoon in reference to a missing male who is diagnosed with dementia.

After about a 2-hour search, the missing man was located in a wooded area and taken by ambulance for evaluation.

Oktibbeha County EMA, Starkville Fire Department, Mississippi State Police Department, and Medstat assisted with the recovery.

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