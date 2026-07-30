Not As Humid Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — Drier air moving into NE Mississippi behind a slow-moving weak cold front is finally bringing some respite from the oppressive heat and humidity of earlier this week.

THURSDAY: Cooler overnight temperatures will keep us in the 80s for the morning hours, reaching a high of 95° this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, with a couple of scattered clouds. Dew point values aren’t expected to exceed 75° at all today, making it feel far less humid and sticky outside.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies all night, with a possible isolated pop-up shower early on. Low temperature overnight will be 74°.

FRIDAY: A bit more muggy as we get to the end of the week — so even though the high will be 95° again tomorrow, it will be feeling a bit warmer than that. A chance of scattered thunderstorms will exists in the afternoon and evening hours.

THIS WEEKEND: Widespread rainfall is expected across northeast Mississippi and western Alabama on Saturday, and some showers and storms will stick around into Sunday as well. This rainfall will help to drop temperatures a bit though, down to a high of 88° for Sunday.