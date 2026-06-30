Corinth pharmacists sentenced in Federal fraud case

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Federal judge has ordered two Corinth pharmacists to repay more than three-quarters of a million dollars for defrauding Medicare.

Ricky Wayne Quinn and John Anthony “Andy” Null each pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud.

Quinn was the owner-operator of Medical Plaza at Alcorn, LLC in Corinth. Null was a long-time employee.

According to court documents, they billed Medicare and Medicaid for the same single prescription drug prodct numerous times. This included high reimbursement prescription products like insulin pens, asthma inhalers, and psychotropic medication.

Judge Glen Davidson sentenced Quinn to two-and-a-half years in prison. He ordered both men to pay $786,972.10 in restitution to Medicare.