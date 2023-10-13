Cornerstone Sports Complex in Starkville officially opens

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Cornerstone Sports Complex in Starkville is now officially open for play and business.

City leaders and parks officials hosted a ribbon-cutting.

After the official ceremony, visitors were able to take tours of the fields and facilities on the property.

The 124-acre complex features 12 baseball fields, batting cages, walking trails, playground space, and more.

City leaders are excited about this new opportunity for visitors from all over the country to experience Starkville.

“So what I hope will happen is that people will take advantage of coming to start enjoying what we have as well as coming to have the sports tournament aspect of this. We’re going to have, you know, opportunities for people to understand what Starkville is in ways that they might not have before. So this will be a draw that we haven’t had. And I’m really excited that we’re going to have an opportunity to showcase start wheeling in a different way,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Cornerstone hosts a wide range of regional tournaments. It also features space for recreational events and community gatherings.

