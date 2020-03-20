Coronavirus outbreak slowing business at hair salons and barbershops

Hair salons and barbershops depend on their clients to keep their doors open and support their livelihood. They hope they can keep the curling irons hot and the clippers buzzing.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Small businesses across the country are feeling the effects as the coronavirus spreads.

Hair salons and barbershops depend on their clients to keep their doors open and support their livelihood.

- Advertisement -

They hope they can keep the curling irons hot and the clippers buzzing.

“When it comes down to it, we’re going to have to shut it down,” said owner of Salon 3 Ruby Lee Lancaster.

After 34 years of running her salon, Lancaster is fearful her doors might soon be closing.

“It’s slower, it’s a lot slower,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said quite a few of her loyal clients have begun canceling their standing appointments.

“With my elderly shampoo and set ladies, which is normally Friday mornings, none of them have come,” said Lancaster.

It’s the same reality at Warnick Barbershop.

Gerald Gray said fewer customers are coming in for a cut.

“I had never seen it like this before in all the years I’ve never seen that. They have been cutting back a lot. With the virus concerns, different people come in and shop and I didn’t know I thought I might have to be closed,” said Gray.

Both Lancaster and Gray are taking extra precautions in light of COVID-19. They’re wiping down and sanitizing their stations are key after every customer.

“We are in such close contact with people you know. I’m just literally standing on top of her, touching her hair. We have the sign at the door to call us when they get here. If we aren’t finished with who we are doing they wait in the car and we will motion for them or text them to come on in,” said Lancaster.

“I disinfect the combs and everything, keep my hands clean and do the best I can to stay away from it,” said Gray.

In the meantime, they hoped their customers will continue to support them and all local businesses while they can.

“I’m just gonna let God take care of me. He’s bright me to it and He’s going to bring me through it,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said Salon 3 will be closed until March 26.