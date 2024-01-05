Coroner identifies woman found dead in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman found dead in front of her mother’s Chickasaw County home has been identified.

Coroner Larry Harris said an autopsy would determine how 31-year-old Tierra Goree died.

Sheriff James Meyers said deputies were called to a home in the Richardson Hill community, just north of Okolona, about 6:30 Thursday morning.

He told WCBI that Goree’s mother found her in the front yard. The woman lived at the County Road 238 home and had left sometime Wednesday night.

The death investigation is continuing.

