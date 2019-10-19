Costume stores gear up for Halloween shoppers

From vampires, to ghosts, even down to disco dancers, Halloween brings in the most revenue for costume stores.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Halloween trick-or- treaters around the world look forward to picking out their outfits days before the big night.

With October 31st getting closer and closer,businesses are gearing up for shoppers.

Out of 365 days of the year, Halloween has evolved into one of the most recognized holidays people dress up for…

For George Mills, there’s no age limit when it comes to costume shopping.

” I know a-lot of people I know that actually take up the tradition. I know a-lot of my friends are talking about getting costumes,” said Mills.

Mills says Costume Party in Starkville is always his go-to for Halloween, and this year he’ll be shining in armor.

” Knight’s are awesome, I mean look at me,” said Mills.

Owner Connie Willsey says shoppers make their way to her store to search for outfits at least 10 days before Halloween.

“We know we have to have black cats ears,mustaches, beards, spirit gum, liquid latex, the specialty items. Police officer convict type jumpsuit more of a scary type thing. But there’s a wide range, we just have to be prepared for anything really, ” said Willsey.

Willsey says for the past 11 years, October has brought in the highest sales for her store.

“People come in and rent a fur piece, they might need a fedora for a 1920’s party,” said Willsey.

And with a wall full of accessories, boas, makeup the options are endless…

” The costumes we specialize in are classics so if you come in want to be a pirate , or a historical figure, or something from the decades we keep those in year round,” Willsey.

With online shopping as a main competitor, Willsey is thankful people continue to buy from local businesses.

” We’re very grateful to have survived for so long and we couldn’t do it without the support of our community,” said Willsey.

The Costume Store is open Monday-Friday 10A.M. to 6P.M. and Saturday 11A.M. to 5P.M.