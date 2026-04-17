Cotton District Arts Festival officially begins this weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A 40-year-old tradition continues in Starkville this weekend.

More than 100 art vendors will be on hand to show and sell their creations.

There will be food vendors and a Children’s Village, along with live music all day. There’s even a combination of those two with a children’s open mic. stage.

Organizers say it’s the kind of thing that makes Starkville so attractive for residents and visitors alike.

“This is the 40th Annual Cotton District Arts Festival, so to have a festival last that long is a testament to what the festival brings, which is handmade art, wonderful food, activities for families and children, and just a great way to spend a Saturday in Starkville. Folks can actually get started tonight. Tonight, on Mississippi State’s campus at the Mississippi State Amphitheater, is the Old Main Music Festival. That’s also a free event. So, it’s a great weekend to go out and experience Starkville. All for free!” said GSDP Tourism Director Paige Hunt.

The Cotton District Arts Festival runs from 9 am to 3 pm tomorrow, April 18.

The Old Main Music Festival has already started, but it runs until 10 pm tonight.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.