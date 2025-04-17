Cotton District Festival to be hosted this weekend in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual event will be back in action this weekend.

The Cotton District Festival will start on Saturday, April 19.

The free event will offer food, art vendors, and a children’s village.

The event will also offer an international village and two live music stages.

Director of tourism at the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, Paige Hunt, said this is a chance for people to learn more about local vendors.

