Cotton District Festival to be hosted this weekend in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual event will be back in action this weekend.
The Cotton District Festival will start on Saturday, April 19.
The free event will offer food, art vendors, and a children’s village.
The event will also offer an international village and two live music stages.
Director of tourism at the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, Paige Hunt, said this is a chance for people to learn more about local vendors.