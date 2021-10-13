Council voted to override both of Mayor Gaskin’s vetoes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the ink barely dry on Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto of 2 measures, the Columbus City Council holds a special call meeting to revisit the issues.

Ward 2 Councilman and Vice-Mayor Joseph Mickens called the special meeting Tuesday afternoon after the mayor vetoed the council’s decision not to authorize a forensic audit of the city’s books, and to immediately advertise 3 open positions, rather than consider possible changes to the duties associated with those jobs.

The hourlong session got heated at times, and Councilman Pierre Beard left the meeting before it was adjourned.

