Country singer Morgan Wallen cancels 2nd night of weekend performance

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the sign seen around social media.

Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled his Sunday night concert at Ole Miss.

Disappointed fans took their phones out and posted their frustrations.

Wallen performed at Vaught-Hemingway Saturday night and was scheduled to play again Sunday.

However, a message on a video board said the singer lost his voice.

The opening acts, including Mississippi native Hardy, did perform before the message appeared.

Full refunds are being offered.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter