Country superstar Luke Bryan launches limited edition popcorn

DULUTH, Ga. (WCBI)- Luke Bryan isn’t just producing music, he’s also harvesting some of his own corn for a new creation.

Bryan is teaming up with Fendt to create their own brand of popcorn, for a limited time.

Available in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin’ Churro flavors, Boldly Grown Popcorn will be available for sale for $5.00 per bag (plus shipping).

After the popcorn is sold, Fendt will donate $25,000 to the National FFA Organization, the premier youth organization that prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. It’s an organization that’s close to Bryan’s heart.

“A few years ago I tried to grow some sweet corn and as it was documented on social media, it got a little out of hand so this summer, I’m going to work with local farmers and give popcorn a try. I love the idea of getting in my Fendt, and learning to grow a food, and I love when I can share it with my fans,” said Bryan.

Fendt is an official sponsor of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, an annual outdoor concert series staged on actual farms throughout the country, including Starkville in 2015.