County Health Dept. hosts walk-in vaccinations for kids first entering school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The first day of school is just weeks away and for many, that means it’s time to catch up on vaccinations.

The state of Mississippi requires certain vaccinations for children first entering school and another round for those moving up to seventh grade.

The State Department of Health is making those vaccinations easier to get for parents in Lowndes County this week.

The county Health Department on Lehmberg Road in Columbus will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic on Friday.

Extra personnel will be on hand between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Parents have two options now for accessing the immunization form.

They can get the paper Form 1-21 from the immunization provider, or they can use the online portal, My IR Mobile, to access their official state immunization records.

