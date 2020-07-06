County leaders celebrate Crawford gym opening

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI)-Here’s something kids in the Golden Triangle can get excited about, the new gym and playground in Crawford.

Lowndes County leaders had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the new facility.

- Advertisement -

A shiny new floor, basketballs, bleachers….it’s got all the makings for a few rounds of HORSE or basketball, whichever you want to play.

If you remember anything about the old Crawford gym, you’ll be excited about the new looks.

Those who helped make the project a reality hope people from all over take advantage of the new digs.

“Hopefully the facility will benefit kids from here to Noxubee County line, Oktibbeha County line and of course Lowndes County. The areas are all condensed and close in distance so for those areas that lack a facility, this facility is a reward for all of them,” said Dist. 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith.

“We think the community is going to be happy with it. We think they’ll be really proud to have this facility here. We know we’re excited because the kids are going to have something else to do here, something to be proud of,” said Roger Short.

The project cost $375,000. $350,000 of that was from a bond bill. The county paid the extra 25 grand to add a new pavilion and playground.