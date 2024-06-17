County to resume control of former Sheriff’s Boys, Girls Ranch

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch in Lowndes County will soon return to county control.

For several years, about 60 acres of the property have been leased by Palmer Home for Children.

When the organization moved its residential operations out of Columbus and Lowndes County, Palmer significantly decreased its use of the ranch.

It has sat empty for a few years now.

The Board of Supervisors announced that Palmer Home has decided to terminate its lease on the property.

In May, the board voted to draw up a quitclaim deed to the unleased portion of the property and turn its management over to the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority.

With Palmer Home pulling out, the county will assume responsibility for the property’s upkeep.

“We appreciate Palmer’s time on that property. We think they’ve been good stewards of the property. Obviously, they felt like there was no use in having it; there was no financial benefit for Palmer Home. There was no financial benefit, obviously, for the county. So, therefore, that property is going back to full usage of whatever the county determines it to be,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

The Boys and Girls Ranch property reverts to county use on July 1.

