County workers help city clean up storm debris in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Road Department workers have been helping Columbus Public Works crews clean up after last Thursday’s straight-line wind event.

The County Road Manager and City Public Works Director worked together to determine where crews were most needed, and 28 county workers spent two days clearing debris.

Lowndes County Supervisors got an update on their efforts.

Those workers using 11 dump trucks helped remove more than 100 loads of debris.

They helped clear areas so that utility crews could come in and re-establish services.

Board President Trip Hairston said when it comes to situations like this political boundaries aren’t that important.

“It’s one of those times that everybody comes together, locks arms, and does what needs to be done. Leaving a task that size up to the Public Works Department, I feel confident they would’ve gotten it done, but however, I think that we extremely moved the timeline up, and helped with traffic and roadway, getting debris up. It helps the linemen get things that need to be done done, and it also helps with them replacing streetlights and all that,” said Hairston.

The county took some damage around the new Sportsplex, but the hardest hit areas were in the city.

