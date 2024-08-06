Couple of fronts on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mid-week will bring in the most heat this week. A couple of cold fronts are going to be our best bet to see some relief in heat and humidity. Still no help from any rain yet.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions maintain tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70s again, with a mostly clear sky.

WEDNESDAY: Hottest day this week! High temperatures are going to be back in the upper 90s to potentially triple digits. Humidity is maintaining though, so the heat indices could be from 105-110. There is a heat advisory in place from 11AM-7PM. A cold front is expected to pass through the viewing area, bringing some “relief” for the end of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 70s.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Thursday and Friday will still be plenty hot, just a few degrees cooler. Highs will be closer to the middle 90s for the end of the week. A few extra clouds may be present as well, though conditions will be staying dry. Another cold front is expected to move through Friday. This gives us hope for noticeably cooler temps for the weekend, in the lower 90s with a little less humidity too!