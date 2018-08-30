Court tosses Oktibbeha murder conviction

JACKSON (WCBI) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals has thrown out a depraved heart murder conviction from Oktibbeha County.

Skylar O’Kelly was convicted in 2014 of supplying LSD to a MSU student who later overdosed on the drug. Parker Rodenbaugh died just hours after taking the synthetic drug with several others including O’kelly. The victim started reacting and become incoherent before anyone ever called an ambulance. In the ruling. The Court of appeals there was not enough evidence presented at trial to convict O’kelly of the murder charge. He will now be resentenced on a drug trafficking charge which was upheld.