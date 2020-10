JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – New COVID-19 cases reach one thousand today.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is also reporting 19 new deaths.

25-39-year-olds continue to have the most cases among age groups.

Right now, COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization now stands at 11.6 percent.

Union County has the most new cases today with 61.

Lee is reporting 25. Lafayette has 19 and Pontotoc has 16.

Itawamba is reporting 13 and Oktibbeha has 11 new cases.