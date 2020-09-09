COVID-19 hospital patient numbers below 700 for the first time in months

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The number of people in Mississippi’s hospitals with COVID symptoms continues to dwindle.

State health officials report 426 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, along with 39 deaths.

683 people are in the hospital with confirmed or suspected symptoms, that’s the first time that number has been below 700 in months.

185 patients are in I.C.U.

Right now, Mississippi is seeing a 13 point two percent hospitalization rate with the people that test positive for the virus.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 36. Lafayette County has 35, Prentiss is reporting 15, Oktibbeha 14, and Union 13.

74 thousand 98 people are presumed recovered.

This means there are about 11,000 presumed active cases in the state.