COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to improve for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s hospital numbers continue to improve, despite a large increase in COVID-19 cases in one north Mississippi county.

Here are the latest numbers from the state department of health…

There are 552 new cases Wednesday, along with 12 deaths.

564 people remain hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

138 of those patients are in I.C.U. and 67 are on a ventilator.

Lee County reported 131 new cases Wednesday. The most we’ve seen in a single day in north Mississippi.

Lowndes and Union Counties both reported 10 new cases. No other counties in our viewing area reported more than 10 new cases.