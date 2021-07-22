COVID-19 numbers hit almost 1,200 with hospitalizations on the rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – New COVID-19 cases soar to nearly 1,200 today.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,199 new positive tests.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise.

454 people with the virus are in hospitals across Mississippi.

144 of those patients are in I.C.U.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says vaccination numbers are increasing and more vaccines are being requested by providers.

He says those shots can help slow the wave of Delta variant COVID-19 cases sweeping across the state.

32% of the state is fully vaccinated.