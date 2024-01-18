COVID-19 testing waivers help Mississippi graduation rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- With the help of some testing adjustments due to COVID-19, the graduation rate in Mississippi is at an all-time high and the dropout rate falls during the 2022-23 school year. A report released by the Mississippi Department of Education shows a record-breaking 89.4% graduation rate. That’s above the national rate.

The dropout rate for all students decreased to 8.5% and 17.7% for students with disabilities.

The statewide graduation rate in 2013 was as low as 74.5%.

The statement from MDE pointed out that passing requirements for end-of-year assessments in multiple subjects were waived due to COVID-19. The move had a “positive impact” on the graduation rate.

That positive impact is expected to “diminish” during the 2023-24 school year, according to MDE.