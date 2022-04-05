COVID conversation slows down as spring rolls around

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- Two years ago; COVID-19 began spreading through the south. It was the beginning of masks and quarantine and a strain on hospitals and the people who work there.

The spread appears to have slowed, and doctors and nurses say they have learned a lot. Medical researchers say we may always live with some form of coronavirus.

Hospital hallways empty of covid patients were what health care workers wished for two years ago.

That wish may finally be coming true.

Since March of 2020, doctors and nurses have learned quite a bit about the coronavirus – and the way it changes.

“It’ll mutate that’s why you have all these other variants, but hopefully it’ll mutate until it keeps getting less in severity and it’ll turn into your common cold,” said Jeffery Whitfield, the director of nursing at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital.

Whitfield said the hospital used to be full almost every day, but now things have settled down.

“Covid has died down it’s not as previlant as it was beforehand in our area it’s little to none at all. I think the last patient we tested positive here was the 16th of March,” said Whitfield.

The number of COVID-19 patients may be slowing down, and that means for health care workers, life is getting back to normal. Whitfield said his team has been seeing more common ailments.

“We’re starting to see more of our common illnesses now we’re starting to see more flu, more strep, and this time of year you see your sinuses and allergies,” said Whitfield.

Through the toughest of times, Whitfield learned a lot from the pandemic two of which include patience and adaptation

“It’s been very hard during this pandemic and it’s been very stressful and you know now it’s like breathing a breath of fresh air, but learning to adapt to any situation because it’s constantly changing and evolving,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield still encourages people to be safe, especially going out to big gatherings. He said although COVID isn’t the main topic doesn’t mean it won’t resurface.