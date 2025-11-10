CPD is investigating a Friday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Around 8:15 Friday night, Columbus Police Officers responded to Clover Street about reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived at that location, they received another call about a gunshot victim near Military Road by the roundabout.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Johhny Coleman, and 17-year-old Tommy Richardson.

Coleman sustained a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and Richard sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about the shootings, you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous p3 tips app.

