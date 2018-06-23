The Cracker Barrel Victim’s Mother Speaks Out

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Not only did Friday’s Cracker Barrel shooting rock the Friendly City it also packed a huge punch to Shardae Lajoie and her family.

Kimberly Adams received a phone call that she says will stick with her the rest of her life.

“My daughter called me and I was babysitting her daughter she called me frantic screaming I’m hearing people screaming in the background saying help help I’m like what’s going on and she was like mom I need you to get up here he came up here,” said Adams.

He, was 28 year old Robert Beck, Shardae Lajoie’s ex-boyfriend who appeared at her job looking for her and in the process of looking for her, he shot the Manager of Cracker Barrel in Columbus and shot a few times into the air.

Adams says several thoughts rushed to her mind as she sprung into action.

“I know what type a guy this is my daughter made it clear that he has not been captured so I’m thinking he’s going to come by here anything because Cracker Barrel is just right up the street so I was really scared but I said I have to go I have to be with my daughter no matter what,” said Adams.

In a press conference, Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said Beck had a criminal history.

Adams says from the time Beck and her daughter met sadly his behavior appeared to be leading to a boiling point.

“They met about a year and a half ago and before I knew it he had moved in without asking or saying anything. This particular morning I get up my daughters at work my son is at work my grand babies at daycare and I hear somebody in my daughters room and it’s him in there laying in the bed watching TV eating a bowl of cereal. That’s when I told him you have to leave and that’s when I experience the violence. He threatened me to do bodily harm to me he cussed me and everything he could think of,” said Adams.

Before the accident, Adams says Shardae was going through therapy. She will also attend counseling after Friday’s incident.

Adams says if she has one message for girls in a situation like Shardae’s is to pay attention to the red flag.

“Unfortunately these females think they can help fix the guy that was my daughters words she thought she could help fix him you can’t help fix nobody but yourself and you can’t even hardly do that. My advice is from the first moment of verbal or physical abuse run,”said Adams.

Cracker Barrel released a statement saying how proud they are with the fast safe actions of the employees. Mentioning they are the true heroes.