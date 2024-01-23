Crash in Monroe County claims the life of a Becker woman

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An afternoon crash in Monroe County claims the life of a Becker woman.

Just before 4 this afternoon, Linda Morris and her husband were driving south on Becker Bottom Road near Acker Road, when, according to a witness, the truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

Morris died at the scene.

Her husband was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

