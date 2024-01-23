Crash in Monroe County claims the life of a Becker woman
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An afternoon crash in Monroe County claims the life of a Becker woman.
Just before 4 this afternoon, Linda Morris and her husband were driving south on Becker Bottom Road near Acker Road, when, according to a witness, the truck ran off the road and hit a tree.
Morris died at the scene.
Her husband was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.