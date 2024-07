Crash leaves one person injured on Highway 45 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-vehicle crash in Columbus stalls traffic and injures a driver.

The crash happened just before 11 this morning on Highway 45, near Carl Hogan Chevrolet.

Columbus police say one of the vehicles was hit from behind while going northbound.

One of the drivers had minor injuries.

Officers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

