Crawford family affected from overnight destroying two homes

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The weekend winter storm left many concerned, whether it was to stay warm or to keep power on.

But a family in Lowndes County is dealing with finding a new home after an overnight fire.

With the low temperatures from the weekend, many families worked to stay warm.

And for one family, a winter storm was not the only challenge they had to face.

A house fire destroyed two homes in Crawford on Tuesday morning.

“It was a total shock,” Deanna Halbert said. “I was like we lost everything, so it was just unbelievable, unreal, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

Belongings and a substantial amount of property were damaged in the incident.

One of the victims, Deanna Halbert, said she believes the fire was caused by a heater.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Jim Robins said an official cause has not been determined.

“It was just pretty cold, but also, I have a daughter in Oxford that is up there with all the mess, so I was worried about her, plus we had the housefire,” Halbert said. “It was just all one big disaster; that is what I’m going to call it.”

Lowndes County Supervisor Jeff Smith said when incidents like this occur, it is essential to take action.

“It is devastating anytime that someone loses everything and so my hope and desire is that we can share this information and that there are people out there that are listening and there are agencies out there that will get involved,” Smith said.

No injuries are currently reported.

“This is one of the coldest periods in the country, and there are people who are homeless, so being able to have a warm shelter, warm clothes to wear and the comfort of being warm in a house is gone, so it is our job as a community to do what we can to get involved and help the best way we can,” Smith said.

Lowndes County District 4 and 5 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.

You can help the family on their GoFundMe.

