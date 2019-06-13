Local summer program keeps children engaged in academics and more

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI) – School is out, but different organizations in most of the larger towns around the area are hosting activities to keep children busy through the summer.

But what about those that live in small towns or rural areas?

Just because you live in a rural area doesn’t mean fun is non-existent.

In Crawford, kids are finding food and fun, with a little bit of learning snuck in there to keep them engaged this summer.

For the past 12 years, Crawford Mayor Deane Parson has been making sure children there have something to do during the summer.

“Parents have to go to work, this is a place they can drop their children off,” said Mayor Parson.

Over 60 kids come every day.

Parson and her staff tutor the students in classroom subjects.

“This is a place where they can come and learn how to read,” said Parson.

Every child must read five books during the summer.

Parson said it’s her duty to keep them engaged when school is closed for the summer.

“The kids are really excited because they are learning,” said Parson.

But there’s more than books. Trips to the museum, zoo, and water park add to the fun.

“Some kids don’t have that chance to go, but it’s free to go,” said Parson.

While the Crawford program feeds the minds, Mennonite Services provides food for the bodies at Plum Grove, the Artesia Community Center, and Crawford City Hall twice a day.

“It’s very expensive to feed kids in the summertime. It puts a dent in a parent’s wallet,” said Parson.

The Mayor said they need a head count to know how many meals to make per day. Call Crawford City Hall before dropping your children off.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.