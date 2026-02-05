CREATE Foundation establishes Ice Storm Recovery Fund for Northeast MS

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The CREATE Foundation has established the Northeast Mississippi Ice Storm Recovery Fund to support communities impacted by the recent ice storm.

According to the foundation, all gifts to the fund will be 100 percent available for grants with no fees charged.

CREATE will work with its local affiliates to identify priority needs, distribute funds to service providers, and gather resources for immediate relief and long-term recovery.

Several regional partners have already stepped forward to support recovery efforts.

North Mississippi Primary Health Care has committed support for the eight counties it serves, and Toyota Mississippi has pledged assistance for the three counties within its service area.

CREATE has made initial grants totaling $90,000 to 10 counties to address urgent needs such as food and shelter.

CREATE will continue to assess needs as recovery efforts progress.

To make a donation or for more information, contact P.K. Thomas, Vice President of Development at pk@createfoundation.com.

