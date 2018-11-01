CREATE Foundation Highlights Non Profits And Projects Impacting Region

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The area’s largest community foundation takes a look back at the past year and recognizes locals who are making a positive impact.

Tracy Hadley is with “CHANGE Amory” and was able to tell hundreds of people how the CREATE Foundation has helped the small non profit.

“CREATE accepted us , and they give us credibility,” Hadley said.

“CHANGE Amory” is a special project of CREATE. The organization helps individuals and families in areas such as budgeting and money management It is one of many organizations in the 17 county area served by CREATE, which helps with accounting, fundraising and other services.

CREATE President Mike Clayborne says the annual meeting serves as a motivator to people throughout the region.

“Some stories shared will provide inspiration and encouragement to others, who say, you know, I can do that in my community and so again, just to build on momentum we have and keep good things happening in Northeast Mississippi,” Clayborne said.

Leaders in economic development and education say the CREATE Foundation plays a big role in the success of the entire area.

“We know community development precedes economic development. CREATE Foundation is a great economic development partner but the communities are where it really happens, they are the first step for any company looking to locate or expand,” said David Rumbarger, president of the Community Development Foundation.

“That community aspect is what CREATE brings to the table, getting all communities together, forming a great Northeast Mississippi community, that impacts economic development and that creates jobs,” said Ricky Ford, president of Northeast Mississippi Community College.

CREATE has assets of $122. 9 million , making it one of the top three grant making foundations in Mississippi.

Two awards were given out. The McLean Award for Philanthropy went to Mossy Oak. While the James Hugh Ray Award was presented to the Tupelo – Lee Community Foundation.

