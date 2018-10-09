CREATE honored for its fiscal fitness

TUPELO (WCBI) – The CREATE Foundation is following through in its promise to make its money go towards its mission. Charity Navigator is giving its excellenct rating to the Tupelo based group. That meand CREATE is spending very little of its funds on administrative and other non charity spending.

Mike Clayborne, President of CREATE, stated “we are honored to receive

this recognition from Charity Navigator. It is extremely important to us for

our donors to have confidence in the way we handle the resources

entrusted to us. This designation helps to reinforce the trust placed in

CREATE”.

Charity Navigator is America’s premier independent charity evaluator. They

help charitable givers make intelligent giving decisions by providing indepth,

objective ratings and analysis of the financial health of America’s

largest charities. Charity Navigator awarded CREATE Foundation four out of

four stars. In earning Charity Navigator’s highest four-star rating, CREATE

Foundation has demonstrated exceptional financial health, outperforming

most of its peers in its efforts to manage and grow its finances in the most

fiscally responsible way possible.