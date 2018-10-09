CREATE honored for its fiscal fitness

TUPELO (WCBI) – The CREATE Foundation is following through in its promise to make its money go towards its mission. Charity Navigator is giving its excellenct rating to the Tupelo based group. That meand CREATE is spending very little of its funds on administrative and other non charity spending.
Mike Clayborne, President of CREATE, stated “we are honored to receive
this recognition from Charity Navigator. It is extremely important to us for
our donors to have confidence in the way we handle the resources
entrusted to us. This designation helps to reinforce the trust placed in
CREATE”.
Charity Navigator is America’s premier independent charity evaluator. They
help charitable givers make intelligent giving decisions by providing indepth,
objective ratings and analysis of the financial health of America’s
largest charities. Charity Navigator awarded CREATE Foundation four out of
four stars. In earning Charity Navigator’s highest four-star rating, CREATE
Foundation has demonstrated exceptional financial health, outperforming
most of its peers in its efforts to manage and grow its finances in the most
fiscally responsible way possible.