Crews working in Starkville to repair a water line

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may notice crews up and down main street in Starkville for water line repairs.

The city is replacing an aging waterline downtown on top of addressing the sewer lines and stormwater draining issues in downtown.

The repairs come on the heels of a design plan to make downtown and main street better.

City leaders say they’ve been proactive in figuring out where they have the most problems—like pleasant acres, the Green Oaks subdivision, and rolling hills.

“We are going to move toward our downtown neighborhood, and I say neighborhood, I mean Main Street because we have a water line that is quite old and if we are going to redo our downtown then we need to make sure underlying infrastructure is in good shape before we do that,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill, City of Starkville.

The goal is to fix these issues before they go into the full redesign and redevelopment of Downton.