Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi increases reward money for tips

Tipsters can now get up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An organization that helps police solve crimes throughout the region is making it easier for people to send in tips to investigators. As coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, Lt David Harville works with police and sheriff’s deputies in a 10-county area, asking for the public’s help solving crime.

“If you see something, say something,” Harville said.

For years, people calling in tips to Crime Stoppers have received cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. All tips are anonymous and while that hasn’t changed, tipsters can now receive up to $2,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

“A lot of it goes into account the severity of the crime, how much they will pay. We have a system we key information into and gives a suggested amount for the board to approve,” Harville said.

Also, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi encouraged people to use the “P3 Tips App” to send in those leads.

“The younger generation is huge on technology. They can download that app, jump on there, and be done in less than a couple of minutes,” he said.

However the tips come in, Crime Stoppers has been a valuable tool to help police get criminals off the streets.

“I could talk about it for hours, the amount of tips that help investigators, detectives in our 10 counties. Really good information leads to good arrests and convictions,” Harville said.

Through the years, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi has helped police solve hundreds of cases with the public’s help.

The phone number for Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is (800)773-8477.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter