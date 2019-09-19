Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest in Winston County bad checks case

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already in jail, facing charges in Lowndes County, could find himself doing more time behind bars.

Law enforcement credit a WCBI viewer.

Brian Baughman, 42, was charged by Lowndes County deputies, this week, with possession of stolen property.

Now, his rap sheet will include Winston County.

Sheriff Jason Pugh charged Baughman with uttering forgery, Thursday.

He’s expected to face multiple charges in Louisville and Winston County.

Winston investigators sent WCBI these pictures Wednesday, showing a suspect that was accused of writing checks on a closed account.

Several checks had been written in Winston County and inside the city limits of Louisville.

A WCBI viewer saw the images and called Crime Stoppers.

Baughman was interviewed by Pugh Thursday and later charged.

The Starkville man remains in jail.