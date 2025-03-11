Cross for Christ to host Spring Sale at Southside Baptist Church

cross

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are in the market for some furniture, antiques or other collectibles, a non-profit in Monroe County may have what you’re looking for.

The Cross of Christ of Monroe County is hosting a Spring Sale. It will take place at the Southside Baptist Church Gym in Aberdeen. There are collections from several estate sales, along with clothes, antiques, and thousands of other items.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward landscaping, a pavilion and other features at the base of the Cross of Christ, right off of Highway 45, near the Tenn Tom Waterway Bridge.

Evelyn Thompson said the 120 foot tall aluminum and steel cross is making a big impact in the area.

“We have reports every week from people who come home from work, going to work, passing through, that it is such a tremendous symbol of what our Lord and Savior has done for us and the fact that it is lighted at night is meaningful. Many events have already been held at the cross,” said Thompson.

There is a preview tomorrow at the gym at Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen from 4 pm until 6 pm.

The sale runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from March 13 to March 15.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.