Cruisin’ the Coast 2025 Schedule

MISSISSIPPI (WXXV) – According to our sister station WXXV, Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off October 5 and runs until October 12.

New this year, Cruise Central will take place at Jones Park in Gulfport. Each day will have activities across the Gulf Coast.

Sunday, October 5:

View the Cruise , Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

, Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cruise-In with KOTO , Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Cruisin’ Through the Decades , Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.; Drive-in Movie — Stroker Ace, 5:30 p.m.

, Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.; Drive-in Movie — Stroker Ace, 5:30 p.m. Chris Jacobsappearances: Hardy Court, 9-11 a.m.; Gulfport, 1-4 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood Brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Monday, October 6:

KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

2025 Registration package pick-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only; Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport

2025 Onsite Registration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport

Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Jones Park, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Pass Christian Bottle Shoppe/Crittenden Collector’s Bottle, Sale 10 a.m.; Bottle Signing, 3-5 p.m.

Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

Long Beach Parade – Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

Chris Jacobs appearances: Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; CTC Kick-off Parade serving as Celebrity Guest, Long Beach, 4-6 p.m.

The Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tuesday, October 7:

KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 2025 Registration package pick-up , 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only ; Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport

, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for ; Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport 2025 Onsite Registration , 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport

, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling , Cruise Central at Jones Park, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

, Cruise Central at Jones Park, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

– presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only. “Salute To Our Veterans” , 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central with Garry “Elvis” Wesley

, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central with Garry “Elvis” Wesley Cruisin’ The River City , Moss Point, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Margaritaville Cruise-in , 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Biloxi Chris Jacobs appearance: Margaritaville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

appearance: Margaritaville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cristy Lee appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Margaritaville, 2-4 p.m.

appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Margaritaville, 2-4 p.m. The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 2-5 p.m.

Flame-throwing Competitionat Island View Casino in Gulfport, Live Entertainment by Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk; $1,000 Cash Prizes & Trophies!

Casino Entertainment

Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Wednesday, October 8:

KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 2025 Registration package pick-up , 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations ;

, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for ; Biloxi Block Party , Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

– presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only. Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hot Rods & Hospitality , Waveland, Coleman Ave.,

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment by Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove

, Waveland, Coleman Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment by Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics , 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m. Entertainment by Razzoo, 1-4 p.m. and Beau King, 4-7 p.m.

, 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m. Entertainment by Razzoo, 1-4 p.m. and Beau King, 4-7 p.m. Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.

appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m. Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.

appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m. Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.

appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m. Dennis Gage appearance: Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.

appearance: Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m. Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Events – 6-9 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast “Britishmania Beatles Tribute” Party – Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission;

– 6-9 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast “Britishmania Beatles Tribute” Party – Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission; 6 – 7:30 p.m., Meet & Greets with Dennis Gage of My Classic Car, Cristy Lee, Courtney Hansen, and Joe & Amanda Martin

7:30 – 9 p.m., Britishmania Beatles Tribute

Casino Entertainment

Johnny Dawg of NaNaSha & The Triggerproof All Stars, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Thursday, October 9:

KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian

are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian 2025 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

2026 Registration opens , noon-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport

, noon-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.

at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m. Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Burn ‘Em Up In The Pass , Fleitas Ave., Pass Christian, 5 p.m. til dusk. At the conclusion of Burn ‘Em Up in The Pass, the Pass Christian High School Jazz Band will perform a second line down Second Street to the stage with live entertainment TBA.

, Fleitas Ave., Pass Christian, 5 p.m. til dusk. At the conclusion of Burn ‘Em Up in The Pass, the Pass Christian High School Jazz Band will perform a second line down Second Street to the stage with live entertainment TBA. Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian,

10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.

appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m. Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Pascagoula,

10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

appearances: Pascagoula, 10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m. Dennis Gage appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon;

Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m. New Event! Buffett & Bumpers Block Party, Downtown Pascagoula, 5:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Buffett Beach Band

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute Band)

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac

1-2 p.m. – Marvelous

3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O

1-3:30 p.m. – Kindred

3:30-5:30 p.m. – Bag of Donuts

Edgewater Mall

11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – Brandon Giles

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet

1-2:30 p.m. – Martini Shakerz

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B

1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café

3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Casino Entertainment

The BSL Trio, Silver Slipper Casino, “Rumble on the Gulf,” Beach Bar, 6-9 p.m.

Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 8 p.m.

Triggerproof, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Brandon Bennett, IP Casino, 8 p.m.

Friday, October 10:

KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian

are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian 2025 and 2026 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.

at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m. Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dennis Gage appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.

appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m. Courtney Hansen appearance: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-noon

appearance: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-noon Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; Cruise Central, 2-4 p.m.

appearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; Cruise Central, 2-4 p.m. Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing , Gulfport Dragway, 5 p.m.

, Gulfport Dragway, 5 p.m. Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party , Live Entertainment by Brandon Giles, 5:45-7 p.m., and Bag of Donuts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

, Live Entertainment by Brandon Giles, 5:45-7 p.m., and Bag of Donuts, 7:30-9:30 p.m. “Pass In The Night” , 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment by Sons of Uh Beach

, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment by Sons of Uh Beach Outdoor concert at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis, The Chee-Weez, 7 p.m. Get Your Tickets on Ticketmaster

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O

1-2 p.m. – Marvelous

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B

1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café

3-4:30 p.m. – Departure

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet

1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz

3:30-5:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (Hwy 90)

11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac

1-2 p.m. – Miles Flatt

3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley

1-2:30 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3:30-5:15 p.m. – The Tip Tops

5:45-7 p.m. – Brandon Giles

7-7:30 p.m. – Chick’s Picks

7:30-9:30 p.m. – Bag of Donuts

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – 2 Kindred

Casino Entertainment

Jamey Johnson, Beau Rivage Casino, 8 p.m.

Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.

TBA, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 7 p.m.

Triggerproof, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-12 midnight

Tucker Wetmore, IP Casino, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 11:

KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian

are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian 2025 Registration, 9 a.m.-Noon

2026 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.; Vehicle check-out: vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday.

at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.; Vehicle check-out: vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday. Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dennis Gage appearances: Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

appearances: Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m. Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing , Gulfport Dragway, 1 p.m.

, Gulfport Dragway, 1 p.m. SUPER SATURDAY CONCERT – Departure (Journey Tribute Band) performing live at Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis. Free event begins at 7 p.m.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O

1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz

3-4:30 p.m. – The Tip Tops

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac

1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café

3:30-5:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Edgewater Mall

11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet

1-2 p.m. – Miles Flatt

3-4:30 p.m. – Kindred

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B

1-2:30 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up

1-2 p.m. – Marvelous

3-4:30 p.m. – Brandon Giles

Casino Entertainment

Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.

Black Velvet, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 7 p.m.

TBD, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-midnight

Sunday, October 12:

All events at Cruise Central

2026 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.

Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.

Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.

Cruisin’ The Coast Finale Ceremonies , 9-10:30 a.m.

, 9-10:30 a.m. Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award

Announcements of the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000

Make-A-Wish Raffle Truck Giveaway and unveiling of the 2026 Raffle Vehicle!

Truck Giveaway and unveiling of the 2026 Raffle Vehicle! Live entertainmentby Hip Pocket, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 4-10 p.m.

Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 8 p.m.-midnight

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.