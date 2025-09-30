Cruisin’ the Coast 2025 Schedule
MISSISSIPPI (WXXV) – According to our sister station WXXV, Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off October 5 and runs until October 12.
New this year, Cruise Central will take place at Jones Park in Gulfport. Each day will have activities across the Gulf Coast.
Sunday, October 5:
- View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cruise-In with KOTO, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.; Drive-in Movie — Stroker Ace, 5:30 p.m.
- Chris Jacobsappearances: Hardy Court, 9-11 a.m.; Gulfport, 1-4 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
- Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood Brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Monday, October 6:
- KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 2025 Registration package pick-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only; Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
- 2025 Onsite Registration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
- Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Jones Park, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
- Pass Christian Bottle Shoppe/Crittenden Collector’s Bottle, Sale 10 a.m.; Bottle Signing, 3-5 p.m.
- Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
- Long Beach Parade – Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Chris Jacobs appearances: Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; CTC Kick-off Parade serving as Celebrity Guest, Long Beach, 4-6 p.m.
- The Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
- Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tuesday, October 7:
- KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 2025 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only; Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
- 2025 Onsite Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
- Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Jones Park, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
- Autocross– presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
- “Salute To Our Veterans”, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central with Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Margaritaville Cruise-in, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Biloxi
- Chris Jacobsappearance: Margaritaville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Cristy Leeappearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Margaritaville, 2-4 p.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 2-5 p.m.
- Flame-throwing Competitionat Island View Casino in Gulfport, Live Entertainment by Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk; $1,000 Cash Prizes & Trophies!
Casino Entertainment
- Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Wednesday, October 8:
- KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 2025 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations;
- Biloxi Block Party, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Autocross– presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
- Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Hot Rods & Hospitality, Waveland, Coleman Ave.,
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment by Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove
- The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m. Entertainment by Razzoo, 1-4 p.m. and Beau King, 4-7 p.m.
- Joe & Amanda Martinappearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Cristy Leeappearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Courtney Hansenappearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Dennis Gageappearance: Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Events– 6-9 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast “Britishmania Beatles Tribute” Party – Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission;
- 6 – 7:30 p.m., Meet & Greets with Dennis Gage of My Classic Car, Cristy Lee, Courtney Hansen, and Joe & Amanda Martin
- 7:30 – 9 p.m., Britishmania Beatles Tribute
Casino Entertainment
- Johnny Dawg of NaNaSha & The Triggerproof All Stars, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Thursday, October 9:
- KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Registration and all Cruisin’ Venuesare open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian
- 2025 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 2026 Registration opens, noon-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
- Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auctionat Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
- Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meetopen at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Burn ‘Em Up In The Pass, Fleitas Ave., Pass Christian, 5 p.m. til dusk. At the conclusion of Burn ‘Em Up in The Pass, the Pass Christian High School Jazz Band will perform a second line down Second Street to the stage with live entertainment TBA.
- Courtney Hansenappearances: Pass Christian,
10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.
- Joe & Amanda Martinappearances: Pascagoula,
10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
- Dennis Gageappearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon;
Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
- New Event! Buffett & Bumpers Block Party, Downtown Pascagoula, 5:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Buffett Beach Band
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- 1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute Band)
Pass Christian
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac
- 1-2 p.m. – Marvelous
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket
Gulfport Cruise Central
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O
- 1-3:30 p.m. – Kindred
- 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Bag of Donuts
Edgewater Mall
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson
- 1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Brandon Giles
D’Iberville
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
- 1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine
Ocean Springs Downtown
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Pascagoula
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B
- 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Casino Entertainment
- The BSL Trio, Silver Slipper Casino, “Rumble on the Gulf,” Beach Bar, 6-9 p.m.
- Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 8 p.m.
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Brandon Bennett, IP Casino, 8 p.m.
Friday, October 10:
- KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Registration and all Cruisin’ Venuesare open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian
- 2025 and 2026 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auctionat Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
- Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meetopen at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Dennis Gageappearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.
- Courtney Hansenappearance: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-noon
- Joe & Amanda Martinappearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; Cruise Central, 2-4 p.m.
- Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing, Gulfport Dragway, 5 p.m.
- Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, Live Entertainment by Brandon Giles, 5:45-7 p.m., and Bag of Donuts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- “Pass In The Night”, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment by Sons of Uh Beach
- Outdoor concert at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis, The Chee-Weez, 7 p.m. Get Your Tickets on Ticketmaster
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O
- 1-2 p.m. – Marvelous
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Pass Christian
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B
- 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure
Gulfport Cruise Central
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
- 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
- 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (Hwy 90)
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
- 1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
D’Iberville
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac
- 1-2 p.m. – Miles Flatt
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket
Ocean Springs Downtown
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
- 3:30-5:15 p.m. – The Tip Tops
- 5:45-7 p.m. – Brandon Giles
- 7-7:30 p.m. – Chick’s Picks
- 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Bag of Donuts
Pascagoula
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson
- 1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
- 3-4:30 p.m. – 2 Kindred
Casino Entertainment
- Jamey Johnson, Beau Rivage Casino, 8 p.m.
- Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
- TBA, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 7 p.m.
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-12 midnight
- Tucker Wetmore, IP Casino, 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 11:
- KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Registration and all Cruisin’ Venuesare open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian
- 2025 Registration, 9 a.m.-Noon
- 2026 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auctionat Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.; Vehicle check-out: vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday.
- Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meetopen at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Dennis Gageappearances: Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
- Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing, Gulfport Dragway, 1 p.m.
- SUPER SATURDAY CONCERT – Departure (Journey Tribute Band) performing live at Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis. Free event begins at 7 p.m.
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson
- 1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine
Pass Christian
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O
- 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – The Tip Tops
Gulfport Cruise Central
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac
- 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
- 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Edgewater Mall
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
- 1-2 p.m. – Miles Flatt
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Kindred
D’Iberville
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- 1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Ocean Springs Downtown
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Cool Rayz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket
Pascagoula
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
- 1-2 p.m. – Marvelous
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Brandon Giles
Casino Entertainment
- Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
- Black Velvet, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 7 p.m.
- TBD, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-midnight
Sunday, October 12:
All events at Cruise Central
- 2026 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.
- Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
- Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
- Cruisin’ The Coast Finale Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.
- Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
- Announcements of the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
- Make-A-Wish RaffleTruck Giveaway and unveiling of the 2026 Raffle Vehicle!
- Live entertainmentby Hip Pocket, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
- Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 4-10 p.m.
- Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 8 p.m.-midnight