Cruisin’ the Coast 2025 Schedule

MISSISSIPPI (WXXV) – According to our sister station WXXV, Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off October 5 and runs until October 12.

New this year, Cruise Central will take place at Jones Park in Gulfport. Each day will have activities across the Gulf Coast.

Sunday, October 5:

  • View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Cruise-In with KOTO, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.; Drive-in Movie — Stroker Ace, 5:30 p.m.
  • Chris Jacobsappearances: Hardy Court, 9-11 a.m.; Gulfport, 1-4 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

  • Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood Brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
  • Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Monday, October 6:

  • KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 2025 Registration package pick-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only; Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
  • 2025 Onsite Registration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
  • Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Jones Park, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
  • Pass Christian Bottle Shoppe/Crittenden Collector’s Bottle, Sale 10 a.m.; Bottle Signing, 3-5 p.m.
  • Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
  • Long Beach Parade – Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
  • Chris Jacobs appearances: Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; CTC Kick-off Parade serving as Celebrity Guest, Long Beach, 4-6 p.m.
  • The Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

  • Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tuesday, October 7:

  • KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 2025 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only; Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
  • 2025 Onsite Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
  • Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Jones Park, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
  • Autocross– presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
  • “Salute To Our Veterans”, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central with Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Margaritaville Cruise-in, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Biloxi
  • Chris Jacobsappearance: Margaritaville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Cristy Leeappearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Margaritaville, 2-4 p.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 2-5 p.m.
  • Flame-throwing Competitionat Island View Casino in Gulfport, Live Entertainment by Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk; $1,000 Cash Prizes & Trophies!

Casino Entertainment

  • Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Wednesday, October 8:

  • KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 2025 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations;
  • Biloxi Block Party, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Autocross– presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino, the City of D’Iberville, and Autocross Guys, Scarlet Pearl Casino (north surface parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
  • Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Hot Rods & Hospitality, Waveland, Coleman Ave.,
    10 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment by Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove
  • The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m. Entertainment by Razzoo, 1-4 p.m. and Beau King, 4-7 p.m.
  • Joe & Amanda Martinappearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Cristy Leeappearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Courtney Hansenappearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Dennis Gageappearance: Beau Rivage Casino, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Events– 6-9 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast “Britishmania Beatles Tribute” Party – Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission;
  • 6 – 7:30 p.m., Meet & Greets with Dennis Gage of My Classic Car, Cristy Lee, Courtney Hansen, and Joe & Amanda Martin
  • 7:30 – 9 p.m., Britishmania Beatles Tribute

Casino Entertainment

  • Johnny Dawg of NaNaSha & The Triggerproof All Stars, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Thursday, October 9:

  • KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Registration and all Cruisin’ Venuesare open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian
  • 2025 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 2026 Registration opens, noon-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Jones Park, Gulfport
  • Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auctionat Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
  • Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meetopen at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Burn ‘Em Up In The Pass, Fleitas Ave., Pass Christian, 5 p.m. til dusk. At the conclusion of Burn ‘Em Up in The Pass, the Pass Christian High School Jazz Band will perform a second line down Second Street to the stage with live entertainment TBA.
  • Courtney Hansenappearances: Pass Christian,
    10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.
  • Joe & Amanda Martinappearances: Pascagoula,
    10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
  • Dennis Gageappearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon;
    Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
  • New Event! Buffett & Bumpers Block Party, Downtown Pascagoula, 5:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Buffett Beach Band

 

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • 1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute Band)

Pass Christian

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac
  • 1-2 p.m. – Marvelous
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket

Gulfport Cruise Central

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O
  • 1-3:30 p.m. – Kindred
  • 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Bag of Donuts

Edgewater Mall

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson
  • 1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Brandon Giles

D’Iberville

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
  • 1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine

Ocean Springs Downtown

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Pascagoula

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B
  • 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Casino Entertainment

  • The BSL Trio, Silver Slipper Casino, “Rumble on the Gulf,” Beach Bar, 6-9 p.m.
  • Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 8 p.m.
  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Brandon Bennett, IP Casino, 8 p.m.

Friday, October 10:

  • KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Registration and all Cruisin’ Venuesare open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian
  • 2025 and 2026 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auctionat Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
  • Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meetopen at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Dennis Gageappearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.
  • Courtney Hansenappearance: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-noon
  • Joe & Amanda Martinappearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; Cruise Central, 2-4 p.m.
  • Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing, Gulfport Dragway, 5 p.m.
  • Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, Live Entertainment by Brandon Giles, 5:45-7 p.m., and Bag of Donuts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • “Pass In The Night”, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment by Sons of Uh Beach
  • Outdoor concert at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis, The Chee-Weez, 7 p.m. Get Your Tickets on Ticketmaster

 

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O
  • 1-2 p.m. – Marvelous
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Pass Christian

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B
  • 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure

Gulfport Cruise Central

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
  • 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
  • 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (Hwy 90)

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
  • 1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

D’Iberville

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac
  • 1-2 p.m. – Miles Flatt
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket

Ocean Springs Downtown

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
  • 3:30-5:15 p.m. – The Tip Tops
  • 5:45-7 p.m. – Brandon Giles
  • 7-7:30 p.m. – Chick’s Picks
  • 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Bag of Donuts

Pascagoula

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson
  • 1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – 2 Kindred

 

Casino Entertainment

  • Jamey Johnson, Beau Rivage Casino, 8 p.m.
  • Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
  • TBA, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 7 p.m.
  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-12 midnight
  • Tucker Wetmore, IP Casino, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 11:

  • KOTOspins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Registration and all Cruisin’ Venuesare open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Gulfport Cruise Central, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian
  • 2025 Registration, 9 a.m.-Noon
  • 2026 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auctionat Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.; Vehicle check-out: vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday.
  • Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meetopen at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Car Corralopen and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Dennis Gageappearances: Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
  • Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing, Gulfport Dragway, 1 p.m.
  • SUPER SATURDAY CONCERT – Departure (Journey Tribute Band) performing live at Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis. Free event begins at 7 p.m.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Scott Hinson
  • 1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Bad Medicine

Pass Christian

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Daddy O
  • 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – The Tip Tops

Gulfport Cruise Central

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Eddie Mac
  • 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
  • 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Edgewater Mall

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
  • 1-2 p.m. – Miles Flatt
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Kindred

D’Iberville

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • 1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Ocean Springs Downtown

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Travis B
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Cool Rayz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Hip Pocket

Pascagoula

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
  • 1-2 p.m. – Marvelous
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Brandon Giles

 Casino Entertainment

  • Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
  • Black Velvet, Silver Slipper Casino, Stage Bar, 7 p.m.
  • TBD, Beau Rivage Casino, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-midnight

Sunday, October 12:

All events at Cruise Central

  • 2026 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.
  • Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
  • Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
  • Cruisin’ The Coast Finale Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
  • Announcements of the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
  • Make-A-Wish RaffleTruck Giveaway and unveiling of the 2026 Raffle Vehicle!
  • Live entertainmentby Hip Pocket, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 Casino Entertainment

  • Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 4-10 p.m.
  • Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 8 p.m.-midnight

