Curio Brands announces it will close manufacturing plant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two dozen employees in Starkville will be out of a job this month.

Curio Brands announced today that it will close its manufacturing plant on Lynn Lane.

Production at the plant will stop immediately.

This move results in layoffs for 27 salaried and hourly employees.

The plant will officially close on February 28.

The company said it will place more focus on operations at its Highway 12 location in Starkville.

