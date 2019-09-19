Curtis Flowers’ lawyer files motion to dismiss

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Curtis Flowers is asking that murder charges against him be dismissed.

According to APM Reports, Flowers’ new civil rights lawyer has filed a motion to dismiss. A second motion requests bail. Flowers is facing a seventh trial for the murders of Bertha Tardy and three others in a Winona furniture store.

The murders happened inside the Tardy Furniture store in 1996. Flowers was arrested, charged and tried six times in all.

Earlier this summer the US Supreme Court threw out Flowers conviction and death sentence. The high court found that District Attorney Doug Evans violated Flowers constitutional rights by intentionally striking African American jurors.

Other trials have ended in mistrial, or have also been overturned.

Flowers’ attorney Rob McDuff wrote about the lack of forensic evidence, motive and methods in his motion.

The Flowers case has been the subject of an in-depth investigative podcast, also produced by APM.

Flowers remains in Parchman where he has been for 22 years.