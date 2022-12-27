Customers look for deals the day after Christmas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas is over but the shopping is still going strong.

The holiday season always brings out the best bargains but some of those deals get a little sweeter on the days following Christmas.

Anna Barnhill says the gift cards she got on Christmas day last a little longer when the items she wants are on sale.

“I love to shop after Christmas because I get a lot of gift cards and I also find really good deals,” said Barnhill.

Barnhill says whether it’s before or after Christmas she is always looking for the best deals.

“Absolutely Black Friday Before and afterward. whenever it’s on sale,” said Barnhill.

Other shoppers, like Linda Loyd, say they didn’t see huge markdowns but Loyd was willing to continue looking.

“They don’t have as much as I thought they would. I’m not returning anything I’m just shopping around to see what’s out there and what’s on sale,” said Loyd.

And some had a late start but they are eager to see the items that are still on the shelves.

“They don’t give as much advertising as Christmas and black Friday get but this is my first store this morning and Marshall’s is already on sale I haven’t been in any other ones but I heard Walmart has aisles of stuff I’m not a big shopper as much as I use to be. I have grandkids now so I don’t have the return thing. and we don’t give to each other as much anymore and we just get what we need,” said Steve Eddington.

According to Kamando .com you can get more bang for your buck if you wait to shop at select stores after Christmas.