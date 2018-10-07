COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A store in Columbus is giving back through their “A Gorgeous Way to Give” campaign.

On Sunday, Ulta Beauty’s salon team put on an event called “Cut for A Cause.”

The purpose of the event is to raise funds to help find a cure for breast cancer.

The proceeds from all sales, haircuts and stylings, facials, and other beauty services go towards breast cancer research.

“Every one knows someone that has been affected by this disease and it hits close to home,” says store general manager, Brittany Hopkins.

Ulta Beauty Corporation has raised $22 million dollars for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation since 2009.