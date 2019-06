Caledonia, MISS. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is accused of stalking a person online.

Last week a report was filed by someone claiming to be harassed on social media by Anthony DeWayne Smith.

According to the victim, Smith had been repeatedly told to stop contacting them, but failed to do so.

Smith was charged with Cyberstalking on the 19th, by Lowndes County investigators.

His bond was set at 75-hundred.