Dak Prescott discusses wild-card loss: ‘Obviously I didn’t play well’

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to another fantastic regular season, clinching the second seed in the NFC. However, yesterday’s performance in the playoffs left fans disappointed once again.

Despite being seven and a half point favorites in yesterday’s wildcard matchup with the Green Bay Packers Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost by double digits and finished another season with an early postseason exit.

Dallas is now the first team in NFL history to win 12 games in three straight seasons and not advance to the conference championship game in any of them.

Despite producing an MVP-caliber regular season the former Bulldog quarterback says none of that matters after yesterday’s playoff loss.

“Frustrated is a great word for my play,” Prescott said. “The way we came out and started the game, we were shocked honestly. From the beginning of the game, we got beat—no other way to sugarcoat it. It’s about winning in the playoffs and getting to the last game and winning that one as well.”