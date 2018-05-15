Damaged pipeline fixed from Starkville sewage spill

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Utilities has dug themselves out of a stinky situation, announcing Tuesday that they’ve completed all repairs on the sewage spill.

The utility company says the waste water treatment plant has returned to normal operations.

Over the weekend, workers discovered a sewage pipe discharged into Hollis Creek near a water treatment plant.

The sewage leak did not threaten the drinking water for residents and only affected the water system of the creek.

