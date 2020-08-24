‘Dance Like The Stars’ Raises More Than $259,000 For Boys And Girls Clubs Of North Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Celebrities from across the region put on their dancing shoes and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

There was tango, swing, cha-cha and all other ballroom styles during the 15th annual “Dance Like the Stars’. It was also the first time the event was held in a virtual format. A small number of spectators were in the arena as the extravaganza was broadcast live on Facebook.

Seven celebrities representing cities with Boys and Girls Clubs, committed to take at least 25 one hour lessons with a pro instructor from the Dance Studio of Tupelo. Each celebrity also agreed to raise money for all five clubs.

Winners were announced exclusively on WCBI News.

Awards were given in three categories; Judges Choice, the first ever People’s Choice Award, based on online voting, and the Grand Champion, which goes to the celebrity raising the most money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. First place winners say they are honored to help the clubs during a year unlike any other in the country’s recent history.

“It was amazing, there were some great dancers, I had an awesome time and I’m honored that they chose me, all my friends voted online and really winning the dance, judge’s choice was awesome, I thought there were so many others that did just as good as me, was amazing and humbling,” said Keri McMillin, who won First Place Judge’s Choice Award.

“This was about the children in North Mississippi, and as a teacher I see first hand the impact the Boys and Girls Club makes in the lives of my students in my classroom and that makes it all worth it to me,” said Kimberly Langley, of New Albany, who won the ‘People’s Choice” Award.

“Every dollar counts, that’s one thing I encouraged my supporters, no matter how big or small you donate,every dollar counts, especially during these times we’re in, we weren’t sure how fundraising would look, but one thing I can say is people in North Mississippi stepped up and showed out and have definitely supported the work the Boys and Girls Club does,” said Lisa Settlemires, of Ripley, who won “Grand Champion” for raising the most money.

A grand total of $259,569 was raised from this year’s Dance Like the Stars.

The fundraiser helps clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford provide services for thousands of children during school and summertime.